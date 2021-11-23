Micron, Western Digital upgraded at Mizuho on resilient demand

Nov. 23, 2021 7:42 AM ETMicron Technology, Inc. (MU), WDCBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor26 Comments

  • Mizuho reverses its recent call on Micron (NASDAQ:MU) and Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), raising both stocks back up to Buy from Neutral.
  • MU is up 2% before the bell, with WDC up 3%.
  • "We downgraded MU & WDC in October as the 'expectations of a soft 1H22 demand outlook' for PC/Server/Handset, with 1H22 DRAM/NAND spot/contract pricing declines accelerating," analyst Vijay Rakesh writes in a note.
  • "However, our recent checks indicate the 'ACTUAL' demand is improving across all three markets with 1) 1Q22 PC/NB builds only FLAT to down 5% q/q (ABOVE our prior assumption for down 10-15% q/q), with 2022 PCs FLAT to UP 5% y/y, 2) Handsets better as China OEMs could have a counter-seasonal FLAT 1Q22 (ABOVE our previous assumption of down 10% q/q), 3) Server demand could improve in 1Q22 with AMZN/GOOGL orders returning potentially early 1Q22, despite >10 wk DRAM inventory."
  • Rakesh is boosting his price target on Micron to $95 from $75 and his target on Western Digital to $75 from $55.
  • SA contributor Parsimony Investment Research lays out the case for Micron above $100.
