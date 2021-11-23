Can-Fite partner initiates piclidenoson study for canine osteoarthritis
Nov. 23, 2021 7:36 AM ETCan-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) announces that its partner Vetbiolix, a France-based veterinary biotech company, has commenced a safety and efficacy study of Piclidenoson for the treatment of osteoarthritis in dogs.
- Shares up 9.2% premarket at $1.3.
- Safety results are expected Q1 2022 and efficacy data is expected Q4 2022.
- As an oral drug with an excellent safety profile in human clinical trials, Piclidenoson may offer a much needed, safe, and effective treatment for canine osteoarthritis.
- Vetbiolix is responsible for all costs and development of Piclidenoson in the veterinary osteoarthritis market for dogs and cats, for which Vetbiolix has the exclusive rights to Piclidenoson for two years under an option agreement.
- Should the clinical studies yield positive data and Vetbiolix exercises its option to license from Can-Fite, then Vetbiolix will be obligated to pay upfront and milestone payments, in addition to royalties on sales upon regulatory approval for veterinary use.