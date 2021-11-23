Samsung selects Taylor, Texas for $17B chip-making factory - WSJ
Nov. 23, 2021 7:41 AM ETSamsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (SSNLF)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) plans to build a ~$17B chip-making plant in Taylor, Texas, with an announcement expected as soon as today, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- The Taylor facility is expected to create 1,800 jobs, although production is not expected to start until the end of 2024, according to the report.
- Taylor, ~35 miles from Austin, reportedly offered incentives that include the equivalent of property tax breaks of as much as to 92.5% for the first 10 years.
- Texas Governor Greg Abbott is scheduled to make an "economic announcement" this afternoon at 5:00 pm local time.
- Samsung's outlook is boosted by a robust semiconductor memory market, Khaveen Investments writes in a bullish analysis posted this summer on Seeking Alpha.