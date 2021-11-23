SPAC Bright Lights gains on deal to take male grooming startup Manscaped public
Nov. 23, 2021 7:46 AM ETBright Lights Acquisition Corp. (BLTS)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- SPAC Bright Lights Acquisition (NASDAQ:BLTS) rose 2.1% in premarket trading after agreeing to take male grooming company Manscaped public in a deal that will value the combined company at more than $1B.
- Manscaped expects to received up to $305M in gross proceeds and will be debt-free at closing, according to a statement. The deal includes a $75M PIPE from funds managed by UBS O’Connor, Shaolin Capital Management, Signia Venture Partners and Guggenheim Investments.
- Manscaped has $285M in trailing twelve-month revenue and expects to grow over $500M in TTM revenue by 2023 helped by international growth and and product expansion.
- The deal is expected to close in Q1 and the Manscaped Holdings is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker "MANS." After closing, assuming no redemptions, the company expects to have $235M on its balance sheet.
- Moelis & Ci. is acting as financial advisor to Bright Lights. Jefferies and Deutsche Bank are acting as capital markets advisors to Bright Lights. Raymond James is acting as financial advisor to Manscaped.
- Bloomberg first reported on talks between Bright Lights and Manscaped in late July.
- Recall Consumer sector focused SPAC Bright Lights Acquisition opened at $10.55.