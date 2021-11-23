JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas told to boost buffers by FSB
Nov. 23, 2021 7:51 AM ETThe Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS), JPM, BNPQFBK, MS, STT, WFC, COFBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor5 Comments
- The Financial Stability Board, a global body of financial regulators, increased capital buffer requirements for JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF).
- Under the move the FSB moved each of the three banks to buckets that require them to set more capital aside to cover losses in the event of an economic downturn.
- The three banks are all in the 2021 list of 30 banks considered global systematically important banks.
- JPMorgan (JPM) was moved from bucket 3 to bucket 4; BNP Paribas was put in bucket 3 from bucket 2. And Goldman Sachs (GS) moved to bucket 2 from bucket 1. The move from one bucket to the next requires each of them to boost their buffers by 0.5%.
- JPMorgan's (JPM) required capital buffer gets increased to 2.50%, BNP Paribas' (OTCQX:BNPQF) buffer requirement rises to 2.00%, and Goldman Sachs' (GS) increases to 1.50%.
- The new requirements will apply to each G-SIB starting Jan. 1, 2023.
- Bucket 1, which has a capital buffer requirement of 1.00%, the lowest requirement, includes such banks as Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), State Street (NYSE:STT), and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).
- In June, Capital One (NYSE:COF) stood out in the Federal Reserve's annual stress test of banks.