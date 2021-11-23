MediPharm Labs expands CBN portfolio with two new products
Nov. 23, 2021 7:52 AM ETMediPharm Labs Corp. (MEDIF)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- MediPharm Labs (OTCQX:MEDIF) announces the expansion of its unique cannabinol (CBN) product line.
- These new products are the latest being launched after the success of the Company’s CBN:THC Nighttime Formula and Northbound High CBN vape cartridge launched in Q2 2021.
- CBN is typically found in only trace quantities in the cannabis plant but can be formed through oxidation of THC. Like THC, it binds to the endocannabinoid CB1 receptors but binds 8-10 times less strongly resulting in less psychoactive effects than THC at the same dose.
- As of today, these new products will be available in Ontario in both retail stores and on the OCS.ca e-commerce website, with plans to distribute to the Company’s other six provincial distributors in the coming months.