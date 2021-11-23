FansUnite acquires American Affiliate foraying into U.S. gaming market

  • FansUnite Entertainment (OTCQX:FUNFF) acquired businesses and brands of American Affiliate which will lead to FansUnite securing a podium position in the U.S. online betting opportunity.
  • American Affiliate is a diverse collection of assets dedicated to generating new depositing customers for legal sportsbooks, online casinos, online poker sites, and adjacent products in the U.S. market.
  • It produced T12 months unaudited revenue and EBITDA of $13.1M and $6M respectively; generated 150K+ new depositing customers for legal U.S. online betting operators.
  • The acquisition has a strong alignment with existing management and shareholders wherein consideration shares to be issued at a 42% premium to market price with share restrictions over a 3-year period.
