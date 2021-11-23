Pasithea Therapeutics rockets 132% after adding esketamine nasal spray to U.K. offerings

  • Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) soars 132% premarket after announcing that its wholly owned subsidiary, Pasithea Clinics, has been approved to provide esketamine nasal spray (Spravato) for treatment-resistant depression in adults, and has begun offering the treatment in its Knightsbridge, London location.
  • Only three clinics in the U.K. have been accredited to offer this treatment.
  • “Esketamine is safe and effective, especially when combined with ongoing psychiatric support,” said Dr. Yassine Bendiabdallah, Managing Director of Pasithea Clinics in U.K.
  • Spravato (esketamine) CIII nasal spray is a non-selective, non-competitive antagonist of the N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor – an ionotropic glutamate receptor. It has a novel mechanism of action than currently available therapies for major depressive disorder (MDD).
