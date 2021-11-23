Embraer, Royal NLR sign MoU for aerospace research

Nov. 23, 2021 8:20 AM ETEmbraer S.A. (ERJ)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Royal Netherlands Aerospace Center (Royal NLR) for a potential strategic collaboration relating to aerospace research.
  • The research areas include technology development and innovation in defense and space systems, general aviation, MRO, air mobility, and sustainability.
  • Embraer and NLR have been long-time collaborators, having worked closely over the last two decades to research and develop new materials, flight-deck technology, system development, and aerodynamics.
  • The MoU brings together the possibility to extend and increase long-term relations between the organizations during the design and development of Embraer products, such as the E-Jets family and recent E2 models, the legacy family of executive jets and the KC-390 Millennium multi-mission aircraft, and programs.
