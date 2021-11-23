American Express pitched business clients on a shaky tax strategy - WSJ
Nov. 23, 2021 8:23 AM ETAmerican Express Company (AXP)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- For years, some American Express (NYSE:AXP) salespeople urged thousands of business owners to pay employees and suppliers with their AmEx business card, because the transaction fees they paid would be more than offset by tax-free cash rewards they earned and the tax deductions they'd get on those fees, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
- It turns out that the strategy, which helped American Express (AXP) bring in billions of dollars of transaction volume since at least 2018, was based on a dodgy interpretation of how rewards points are treated under tax law.
- An AmEx (AXP) spokesman told the WSJ that some members of its U.S. sales team "failed to uphold our values and had positioned certain products inappropriately." In addition, the company disciplined, terminated, or retrained some employees and compensation has been adjusted, he said. "We will take further action if appropriate," the spokesman told the WSJ.
- Normally, the party receiving payment pays the fees for the cost to transmit the money. But the AmEx salespeople convinced the payers to cover the transaction cost. Several of AmEx's products, including cards and wire services, were involved in the strategy, the WSJ said.
- The company's business card sales practices are being investigated by the Justice Department's civil fraud and criminal divisions as well as by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The inspectors general office of the FDIC, Treasury Department, and the Federal Reserve are also investigating.
- While rewards points on personal credit cards generally aren't taxed because they're considered a discount rather than income, but that doesn't necessarily apply to business cards when points are converted to cash.
- In January, the WSJ reported that federal regulators were looking into AXP's business-card sales practices.