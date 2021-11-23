XL, CLMT and AYTU among pre market gainers
- Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) +172% adds Esketamine nasal spray to its clinic offerings in the U.K.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) +99%.
- iSpecimen ISPC +99% is set to extend rally after contract win for COVID-19 research
- Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) +72%.
- Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) +33% wins FDA approval for rare cancer therapy
- Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) +21% reports first complete remission, providing clinical update for Its Phase 1b multi center, multi cohort expansion trial in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia
- Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) +13% on Q3 results
- RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) +13%.
- XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) +10% awarded pilot project with department of defense to prototype fuel-saving technology for tactical vehicles
- Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) +12% announces issuance of first U.S. patent supporting healight ultraviolet-A respiratory catheter
- Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWACW) +8%.
- Calumet Specialty Products (NASDAQ:CLMT) +7%.
- QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) +6% on Q3 results
- Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)+6%.
- Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) +6% on Q3 results
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) +6% on Q3 results
- Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) +6% jumps on report of potential takeover bid
- Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) +7%.
- OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) +5% on FQ4 results
- Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) +5% on Q3 results
- Ouster (NYSE:OUST) +5% expands to Japan and South Korea to support growing demand for high-resolution digital lidar sensors