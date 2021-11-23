Burlington Stores is down 5% after earnings but BofA says the pricing outlook is positive
Nov. 23, 2021 8:32 AM ETBurlington Stores, Inc. (BURL)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Bank of America defends Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) with shares spinning lower following the Q3 earnings report.
- Analyst Lorraine Hutchinson sees it as significant that the retailer altered its tone on pricing from skeptical in Q2, when it said lean inventories and elevated supply chain costs were only temporary, to a more open stance now.
- "If the higher prices across the industry are sustained, management said it could raise retails in addition to gaining unit share with the value customer. We think this makes sense as a way to mitigate ongoing costs pressures."
- BofA reiterate its Buy rating on BURL and calls it well positioned to continue gaining market share as the recovery progresses.
- Shares of BURL are down 4.56% in premarket action to $251.00 after the Q3 earnings beat was not enough to satisfy investors.