QIWI stock jumps after improving full-year guidance
Nov. 23, 2021 8:42 AM ETQIWI plc (QIWI)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Cyprus-based QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) shares rise 7% in pre-market trading after the company tops the Q3 revenue consensus estimate, though it tightens its full-year outlook, according to its earnings report.
- Sees total net revenue declining by 10% to 15% on a Y/Y basis vs. a 10% to 20% decline in the prior view.
- Expects payment service net revenue to slip by 5% to 10% Y/Y, compared with a 10% to 20% decline in the prior outlook.
- Anticipates adjusted net profit to also slide by 10% to 15% Y/Y, improving from a decrease of 15% to 30% in the previous guidance.
- The narrowed outlook reflects recent changes in the betting industry landscape, conservative projections of recovery of cross-borders operations and sale of stake in the Tochka project, the report says.
- Q3 total net revenue of $88.2M beats the $84.3M consensus estimate, down slightly from $88.5M in the year-ago quarter.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $53M in the third-quarter slips from $53.6M in the same period a year ago.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin of 59.7% also declines from 60.6% in Q3 of last year.
- Payment services net revenue of $80.5M slides from $81.4M in the year-ago quarter.
- Still, payment service payment volume, which consist of the amounts paid by customers to merchants or other customers included in each of those market verticals less intra-group eliminations, of $6.7M rises from $5.8M in Q3 2020.
- The increase in PS payment volume is due to a 40.5% Y/Y jump in the money remittances vertical and a 10.1% increase in volume growth for financial services verticals.
- Recall on Monday's close, QIWI stock fell to a new all-time of $7.67 per share.
