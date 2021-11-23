QIWI stock jumps after improving full-year guidance

Nov. 23, 2021 8:42 AM ETQIWI plc (QIWI)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

financial graph and technology element on mobile phone 3d rendering

monsitj/iStock via Getty Images

  • Cyprus-based QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) shares rise 7% in pre-market trading after the company tops the Q3 revenue consensus estimate, though it tightens its full-year outlook, according to its earnings report.
  • Sees total net revenue declining by 10% to 15% on a Y/Y basis vs. a 10% to 20% decline in the prior view.
  • Expects payment service net revenue to slip by 5% to 10% Y/Y, compared with a 10% to 20% decline in the prior outlook.
  • Anticipates adjusted net profit to also slide by 10% to 15% Y/Y, improving from a decrease of 15% to 30% in the previous guidance.
  • The narrowed outlook reflects recent changes in the betting industry landscape, conservative projections of recovery of cross-borders operations and sale of stake in the Tochka project, the report says.
  • Q3 total net revenue of $88.2M beats the $84.3M consensus estimate, down slightly from $88.5M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $53M in the third-quarter slips from $53.6M in the same period a year ago.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin of 59.7% also declines from 60.6% in Q3 of last year.
  • Payment services net revenue of $80.5M slides from $81.4M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Still, payment service payment volume, which consist of the amounts paid by customers to merchants or other customers included in each of those market verticals less intra-group eliminations, of $6.7M rises from $5.8M in Q3 2020.
  • The increase in PS payment volume is due to a 40.5% Y/Y jump in the money remittances vertical and a 10.1% increase in volume growth for financial services verticals.
  • Recall on Monday's close, QIWI stock fell to a new all-time of $7.67 per share.
  • Earlier, QIWI beats on revenue.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.