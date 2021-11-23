Genius Sports surges on record high Q3 revenues, raised 2021 revenue outlook
Nov. 23, 2021 8:46 AM ETGenius Sports Limited (GENI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) shares are trading +4.11% pre-market after the company reported record high Q3 revenue of $69.1M (+70.5% Y/Y) and raised 2021 group revenue guidance.
- The revenue growth was led by significant, well-balanced growth across all business segments.
- Segment revenue: Betting Technology, Content & Services revenue was up 48% Y/Y to $43.6M, driven by new customer wins and price increases on contract renewals and renegotiations with existing customers; Sports Technology & Services revenue grew 159% Y/Y to $11.6M, supported by the inclusion of revenues derived from two acquisitions, Sportzcast and Second Spectrum; and Media Technology, Content & Services revenue rose 114% Y/Y to $13.9M, driven by inclusion of revenues from recent acquisitions and new customer wins for programmatic advertising services.
- However, losses widened from $1.81M in Q320 to $69.97M.
- Financial outlook: The company lifted its full-year 2021 revenue guidance from $255-$260M to $257-$262M (consensus: $256.44M), equating to over 70% Y/Y growth at the midpoint. It also revised its adj. EBITDA forecast to be broadly breakeven (previously $10 to $20M), reflecting strategic reinvestment of near-term earnings to fund organic and inorganic growth initiatives supporting long-term sustainability and scale.
- Management comment: "We’ve positioned the business for continued success, giving us great confidence in raising our 2021 revenue outlook. We anticipate continued strong revenue growth as the market continues to expand and evolve, while preserving the option to reinvest in the business to fund strategic growth initiatives and drive long-term sustainability and scale. This early stage of our growth cycle presents a window of opportunity to invest in the future success of the business, and we’re excited to continue building towards our strategic vision."