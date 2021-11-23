XL Fleet rallies on DoD pilot project of prototype fuel-saving technology for tactical vehicles

Nov. 23, 2021 8:48 AM ETXL Fleet Corp. (XL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) rallies 22.2% higher premarket after it received a contract by the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) and The U.S. Army’s Project Manager Transportation Systems (PM TS) for prototyping a fuel-saving technology for military vehicles.
  • Post a competitive bidding process, XL is one of the two companies awarded a contract to develop a pilot technology project over the course of the next year.
  • Pilot program commenced on Oct.1 and will run for 13 months.
  • The contract is part of the DoD's ongoing efforts to address some of the key fuel-saving efforts for its fleet of more than a quarter million military tactical vehicles.
  • Under the program, XL Fleet is developing a retrofit idle reduction technology for use in the Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.