XL Fleet rallies on DoD pilot project of prototype fuel-saving technology for tactical vehicles
Nov. 23, 2021 8:48 AM ETXL Fleet Corp. (XL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) rallies 22.2% higher premarket after it received a contract by the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) and The U.S. Army’s Project Manager Transportation Systems (PM TS) for prototyping a fuel-saving technology for military vehicles.
- Post a competitive bidding process, XL is one of the two companies awarded a contract to develop a pilot technology project over the course of the next year.
- Pilot program commenced on Oct.1 and will run for 13 months.
- The contract is part of the DoD's ongoing efforts to address some of the key fuel-saving efforts for its fleet of more than a quarter million military tactical vehicles.
- Under the program, XL Fleet is developing a retrofit idle reduction technology for use in the Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles.