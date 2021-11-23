XL Fleet skyrockets after landing key military contract for pilot technology
Nov. 23, 2021 By: Clark Schultz
- XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) soars after the company announces it landed a contract from the Defense Innovation Unit and U.S. Army’s Project Manager Transportation Systems to prototype a fuel-saving technology for military vehicles.
- XL Fleet (XL) says it is one of two companies awarded a contract to develop a pilot technology project over the course of the next year. The technology is said to have the potential to be applied to tens of thousands of existing vehicles across a wide range of military applications.
- XL Fleet's contract is a part of the Department of Defense's ongoing efforts to address some of the key fuel-saving efforts for its fleet of more than a quarter million military tactical vehicles.
- Shares of XL Fleet (XL) are up 22.20% premarket to $5.68 to trade at their highest level since February.