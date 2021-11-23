iShares MSCI Turkey ETF sinks as Erdogan ignites Turkish Lira selloff
Nov. 23, 2021 8:49 AM ETiShares MSCI Turkey ETF (TUR)By: Jason Capul, SA News Editor2 Comments
- The iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) closed Monday -1.16% and has slid 8.48% in pre-market trading for Tuesday morning. TUR has dropped like a stone because the Turkish Lira fell 8.8% to a record 12.49 against the U.S. dollar.
- Turkish President Erdogan fueled the selloff of the Lira as he defended the Turkish Central Bank decision to cut interest rates even though the emerging market country is facing double-digit inflation. Inflation in Turkey is now approaching 20%, placing tremendous pressure on the country’s working class.
- TUR, which is a balanced sector ETF has fallen to the wayside along with the Turkish Lira. With its 55 holdings, $408.7M assets under management, and expense ratio of 0.59%, the fund is now trading at a one-year low, touching $18.99.
- TUR has been suffering of late as the ETF is down 15.32%, dating back to last week, Nov. 16, and also the ETF is now -30.17% YTD.
- Below is a one-year chart of the U.S. Dollar/Turkish Lira. Market participants can see how the dollar gained 58% over the Lira during that period. Additionally, Erdogan has fired three central bank chiefs due to discrepancies in monetary policy over a two-year period.