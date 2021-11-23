Watch Sanderson Farms as Sen. Warren calls for DOJ probe into rising poultry prices, industry consolidation
Nov. 23, 2021 8:52 AM ETSanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM)PPC, TSNBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) wants the Dept. of Justice to investigate how alleged "anticompetitive practices" in the poultry industry are causing price increases and to further look at industry consolidation.
- Warren is urging the DOJ to "consider the extensive history of price fixing" in the poultry industry in evaluating the recently announced sale of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) to Continental Grain and Cargill.
- "In light of the multiple lawsuits and settlements involving the major poultry producers, it is clear that any additional mega mergers in this sector should be reviewed with suspicion," Warren wrote in a letter to Jonthan Kanter, who holds the top spot in the DOJ's antitrust division.
