American Premium Water expands distribution into the southeast U.S.

  • American Premium Water (OTCPK:HIPH) has announces that it has entered into an agreement with a Florida based distributor to encompass not only Florida but the southeastern United States region.
  • The distributor will be working with the Co.’s existing distribution network in the Northeast to coordinate deliveries and increase economies of scale.

  • The Co. is looking to continue to expand Its geographic footprint as it targets distribution in 500 Stores by Q2 2022.

  • “Our products align with these demographic shifts, and I look forward to getting our CBD topicals and new infused beverages into the market very shortly.” said Ryan Fishoff, CEO.

