American Premium Water expands distribution into the southeast U.S.
Nov. 23, 2021 8:53 AM ETAmerican Premium Water Corporation (HIPH)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- American Premium Water (OTCPK:HIPH) has announces that it has entered into an agreement with a Florida based distributor to encompass not only Florida but the southeastern United States region.
- The distributor will be working with the Co.’s existing distribution network in the Northeast to coordinate deliveries and increase economies of scale.
The Co. is looking to continue to expand Its geographic footprint as it targets distribution in 500 Stores by Q2 2022.
“Our products align with these demographic shifts, and I look forward to getting our CBD topicals and new infused beverages into the market very shortly.” said Ryan Fishoff, CEO.