Gilead Sciences' Trodelvy marketing application OK'd in Europe for breast cancer
Nov. 23, 2021
- Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) announces that the European Commission (EC) has granted marketing authorization for Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan), a Trop-2-directed antibody-drug conjugate, as a monotherapy indicated for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) who have received two or more prior systemic therapies, at least one of them for advanced disease.
- The EC’s decision is supported by results from the Phase 3 ASCENT study, where Trodelvy reduced the risk of death by 49% and improved median overall survival to 11.8 months versus 6.9 months with chemotherapy.
- In addition to this approval, Trodelvy is approved in Australia, Canada, Great Britain, Switzerland, and the U.S. in metastatic TNBC. Regulatory review is also underway in Singapore and China with applications submitted by Everest Medicines.