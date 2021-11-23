EQONEX appoints Andrew Eldon to chief operating officer amid crypto market boom
Nov. 23, 2021 9:04 AM ETEqonex Limited (EQOS)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Crypto financial services company EQONEX (NASDAQ:EQOS) appoints seasoned customer growth and strategy expert Andrew Eldon to Chief Operating Officer and interim Chief Marketing Officer.
- Shares of EQOS rise 1.2% in pre-market trading.
- Previously, Eldon worked at HSBC, where he most recently served as Group Head of Customer Growth & Advocacy, and built and scaled PayMe, a payments app with over 2.5M customers.
- Of course, the appointment comes as the company ramps up its hiring amid substantial growth in the digital asset sector.
- Recall towards the end of October, EQONEX (EQOS) "significantly" expanded its sales team.
- "It has been another record-breaking year for the cryptocurrency sector, and we are strategically growing our team to position ourselves for the enormous opportunities ahead," said EQONEX CEO Richard Byworth.
- Additionally, Seeking Alpha warns investors that EQOS is at high risk of performing badly when compared with its peers.
- Previously, (Aug. 17) EQONEX launched an institutional crypto lending platform.