  • Crypto financial services company EQONEX (NASDAQ:EQOS) appoints seasoned customer growth and strategy expert Andrew Eldon to Chief Operating Officer and interim Chief Marketing Officer.
  • Shares of EQOS rise 1.2% in pre-market trading.
  • Previously, Eldon worked at HSBC, where he most recently served as Group Head of Customer Growth & Advocacy, and built and scaled PayMe, a payments app with over 2.5M customers.
  • Of course, the appointment comes as the company ramps up its hiring amid substantial growth in the digital asset sector.
  • Recall towards the end of October, EQONEX (EQOS) "significantly" expanded its sales team.
  • "It has been another record-breaking year for the cryptocurrency sector, and we are strategically growing our team to position ourselves for the enormous opportunities ahead," said EQONEX CEO Richard Byworth.
  • Additionally, Seeking Alpha warns investors that EQOS is at high risk of performing badly when compared with its peers.
  • Previously, (Aug. 17) EQONEX launched an institutional crypto lending platform.
