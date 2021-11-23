AstraZeneca to profit from COVID-19 vaccine from next year - Sky News
Nov. 23, 2021 9:02 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) expects to record a modest profit from its COVID-19 vaccine from next year Sky News reported citing an interview conducted with its CEO Pascal Soriot.
- The vector-based vaccine named AZD1222 was developed by the Anglo-Swedish pharma giant in partnership with the University of Oxford in 2020 with a no-profit pledge during the period of the pandemic.
- According to Soriot, the company still has unfulfilled orders to deliver the vaccine at cost until next year.
- "You have to remember that the orders we are taking today will be delivered next year. We still have a lot of orders at no profit to deliver. So they will be delivered next year,” he said.
- When making profits, AstraZeneca (AZN) intends to adjust the pricing for the vaccine based on the income level of countries.
- "But you know, we will of course adapt to every circumstance and countries that have low purchasing power we will be supplied at no profit or very low price and others will be a bit more," Soriot added.
- Read: Early this month, The Financial Times reported that AstraZeneca (AZN) has plans to establish a separate unit to house its COVID-19 vaccines and antibody therapies.