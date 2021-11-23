Viasat's airline in-flight connectivity set to launch in Chinese airspace
Nov. 23, 2021 9:03 AM ETViasat, Inc. (VSAT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) announces that its airline mobility network is now operational in China with the partner China Satellite Communications, which uses Viasat's in-flight connectivity equipment.
- The success of network deployment mean that in-flight connectivity will now be available to Viasat's global airline customers operating into and out of Chinese airspace.
- "Working with China Satcom, we have achieved a great milestone— delivering strong customer performance gains in terms of network speed and reliability at any phase of a flight, which provides an on-the-ground internet experience even when in-flight," says Don Buchman, Viasat's vice president and general manager, Commercial Aviation.
