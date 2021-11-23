Ouster expands commercial presence in the Asia-Pacific region; shares up 4%
Nov. 23, 2021 9:04 AM ET
- Ouster (NYSE:OUST) announced the expansion of its commercial presence in the Asia-Pacific region to Japan and South Korea to further the adoption of its digital lidar.
- Ouster also announced the appointment of Michael Mozzhechkov as the Head of Sales in Japan, and Stephen Kim as the Head of Sales in South Korea.
- Clement Kong, the Vice President of the Asia-Pacific at Ouster (OUST): “We have already seen significant traction in the industrial and robotics verticals with growing interest across our other target industries. With the appointment of commercial leadership in-country, we intend to generate new leads and increase direct customer sales, while delivering faster support to our customers and ecosystem partners.”
- Shares +4% premarket.