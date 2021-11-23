Ouster expands commercial presence in the Asia-Pacific region; shares up 4%

Nov. 23, 2021 9:04 AM ETOuster, Inc. (OUST)By: SA News Team
  • Ouster (NYSE:OUST) announced the expansion of its commercial presence in the Asia-Pacific region to Japan and South Korea to further the adoption of its digital lidar.
  • Ouster also announced the appointment of Michael Mozzhechkov as the Head of Sales in Japan, and Stephen Kim as the Head of Sales in South Korea.
  • Clement Kong, the Vice President of the Asia-Pacific at Ouster (OUST): “We have already seen significant traction in the industrial and robotics verticals with growing interest across our other target industries. With the appointment of commercial leadership in-country, we intend to generate new leads and increase direct customer sales, while delivering faster support to our customers and ecosystem partners.”
  • Shares +4% premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.