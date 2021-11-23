Enrollment underway in Ocuphire's second Phase 3 Nyxol trial in reversal of mydriasis

Nov. 23, 2021

Female patient getting eyes dilated with medicine

inhauscreative/E+ via Getty Images

  • Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) announces that the first subjects have been enrolled in the MIRA-3 Phase 3 pivotal trial evaluating Nyxol Eye Drops in the reversal of pharmacologically-induced mydriasis (dilation of the pupil).
  • Shares down 5.3% premarket at $3.22.
  • Top-line results are expected in early 2022, around the end of Q1.
  • The MIRA-3 trial is designed to enroll approx. 330 subjects aged 12 and older. The primary efficacy endpoint is the percentage of subjects’ study eyes returning to ≤ 0.2 mm from baseline photopic pupil diameter at 90 minutes.
  • Secondary endpoints include pupil diameter (at multiple time points from 30 minutes to 24 hours), accommodation, and a patient questionnaire, as well as new assessments of glare disability, glare tolerability, and pupillary response to light.
  • Ocuphire is currently evaluating partnering options for an efficient and effective commercial launch of Nyxol targeted for H2 2023.
