Paychex appoints CEO Martin Mucci as Chairman and John Gibson as President and COO
Nov. 23, 2021 9:16 AM ETPaychex, Inc. (PAYX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) announced that CEO Martin Mucci will assume an additional role as Chairman of the Board, succeeding B.Thomas Golisano, who founded the Company in 1971, effective December 1, 2021.
- Mr. Golisano will remain on the Board as a Director of the Company.
- The company also promoted John B. Gibson, Jr. to the role of President and Chief Operating Officer, effective December 1, 2021.
- Mr. Gibson has joined the company as senior vice president of Service in 2013 and has led the service and operations of all business divisions including human resources, payroll, retirement, and insurance services.