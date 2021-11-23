Vinco Ventures tumbles in early trading as Q3 losses widen
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares are down 9.72% pre-market after the firm reported a $542.5M net loss in Q3, compared with just $2.8M in the year-ago quarter.
- The wider net loss was attributed to the issuance of warrants and a change in estimated fair value of outstanding warrants as of September 30, 2021. Vinco also reported costs associated with the Lomotif transaction and consolidation of its operations for the first time. ZASH Global Media merged with Vinco Ventures concurrently with acquiring a majority controlling interest in Lomotif, a Singapore-based top video-sharing social networking platform.
- Revenue dropped 11.5% to $2.23M, weighed down by lower sales of personal protective equipment in the Edison Nation Medical division. Cryptyde, the soon-to-be spun-off blockchain business, filed its preliminary Form 10 registration statement and the distribution date is expected to occur in early 2022.
- The firm ended Q3 with $149.9M in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash.
- Shares have surged 185.4% in the year-to-date. Prices doubled in a month in June in a momentum run, and rallied in August as it became one of the most discussed names on Stocktwits and Reddit's WallStreetBets.
- In September, meme traders latched onto merger details to boost the stock to a new high, and recent gains made by Vinco Ventures in October have been attributed to strength in NFT sales and Bitcoin.