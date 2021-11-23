Argus downgrades Zimmer Biomet to hold due to COVID, elective procedures deferral
Nov. 23, 2021 9:26 AM ETZimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Argus has downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) to hold due to headwinds from the COVID-19 delta variant, deferral of elective procedures, and pricing cuts in China.
- The firm noted that pressures on operating margin led the company earlier this month to cut its 2021 guidance.
- Analyst David Toung says that surging COVID-19 cases compounded with staffing shortages at some hospitals has reduced the volume of elective procedures, particularly for orthopedic procedures.
- A new program in China called volume-based procurement has led to price reductions there, negatively impacting revenue.
- The company is still scheduled to divest its spine and dental business in mid-2022, which will be known as ZimVie.