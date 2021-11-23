CSL Limited influenza vaccine granted FDA nod for multi-dose vial
Nov. 23, 2021 9:27 AM ETCSL Limited (CMXHF), CSLLYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Seqirus, a unit of CSL Limited (OTCPK:CMXHF) (OTCPK:CSLLY), announced the supplemental approval granted by the FDA for a multi-dose vial (MDV) presentation of the influenza vaccine AUDENZ for those aged six years and older.
- According to the company, the monovalent vaccine, AUDENZ, is the first-ever adjuvanted cell-based influenza shot developed to offer protection for the age group against influenza A(H5N1) during a pandemic.
- AUDENZ was first approved by the FDA in 2020 in a single dose, prefilled syringe (PFS) presentation.
- Under a partnership with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) signed in 2009, Seqirus is expected to deliver 150M influenza vaccine doses to the U.S. government in response to an influenza pandemic within six months.
