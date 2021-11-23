Churchill Downs adds to buyback firepower with real estate deal
Nov. 23, 2021 9:28 AM ETChurchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Wells Fargo weighs in on the sale by Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) of 115.7 acres of excess land around its Calder Casino property. Analyst Daniel Politzer notes that the deal price of $291M or $2.52M per acre is well above the expected mark of $1.0M per acre.
- "We view the Calder land sale as an incremental positive that further bolsters CHDN's already attractive balance sheet position (2.9x TTM leverage as of September 30, 2021 vs. its 3-4x target range), and should provide funds for both share repurchases ($499.2m remaining under its authorization as of 9/30/21) and future growth projects."
- The firm keeps an Overweight rating on CHDN.
