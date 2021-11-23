Churchill Downs adds to buyback firepower with real estate deal

Nov. 23, 2021 9:28 AM ETChurchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Financial Trading Charts Close-Up on Digital Display

da-kuk/iStock via Getty Images

  • Wells Fargo weighs in on the sale by Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) of 115.7 acres of excess land around its Calder Casino property. Analyst Daniel Politzer notes that the deal price of $291M or $2.52M per acre is well above the expected mark of $1.0M per acre.
  • "We view the Calder land sale as an incremental positive that further bolsters CHDN's already attractive balance sheet position (2.9x TTM leverage as of September 30, 2021 vs. its 3-4x target range), and should provide funds for both share repurchases ($499.2m remaining under its authorization as of 9/30/21) and future growth projects."
  • The firm keeps an Overweight rating on CHDN.
  • Read more details on CHDN's real estate sale.
  • Dig into CHDN's dividend track record.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.