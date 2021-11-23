Arthur J. Gallagher buys Real Estate Insurance Solutions; terms not disclosed
Nov. 23, 2021
- Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) has acquired Park City, Utah-based Real Estate Insurance Solutions. Terms of the deal were not revealed.
- Founded in 2004, Real Estate Insurance Solutions offers real estate errors & omissions insurance/cyber liability to commercial and residential real estate agents and brokers, business brokers, appraisers, home inspectors, title insurance agents, mortgage brokers, leasing agents and property managers in 32 states.
- Commenting on the deal, J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO, said, "Real Estate Insurance Solutions brings Gallagher a strong team of real estate E&O specialists to further enhance the offerings of our outstanding real estate practice."