Arthur J. Gallagher buys Real Estate Insurance Solutions; terms not disclosed

Nov. 23, 2021 9:29 AM ETArthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) has acquired Park City, Utah-based Real Estate Insurance Solutions. Terms of the deal were not revealed.
  • Founded in 2004, Real Estate Insurance Solutions offers real estate errors & omissions insurance/cyber liability to commercial and residential real estate agents and brokers, business brokers, appraisers, home inspectors, title insurance agents, mortgage brokers, leasing agents and property managers in 32 states.
  • Commenting on the deal, J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO, said, "Real Estate Insurance Solutions brings Gallagher a strong team of real estate E&O specialists to further enhance the offerings of our outstanding real estate practice."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.