Voya Financial to acquire investment advisory arm of Tygh Capital Management
Nov. 23, 2021 9:33 AM ETVoya Financial, Inc. (VOYA)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Voya Financial's (NYSE:VOYA) asset management business Voya Investment Management agrees to acquire the investment advisory business and certain other assets of small-cap growth specialist Tygh Capital Management.
- Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- Founded in 2004, Oregon-based Tygh Capital's team currently manages the TCM Small Cap Growth Fund with $520M in assets, as of Oct. 31 of this year.
- The transaction is expected to close in Q1 of next year.
- Upon the close of the transaction, all of TCM's current employees will join Voya Investment Management.
- The TCM investment team will remain in Portland, Oregon, and become part of Voya's (VOYA) Equities investment platform.
- In addition, the TCM Fund files a supplement to its prospectus disclosing that the board of the TCM Fund approves Voya Investment Management as the interim advisor to the Fund effective at the same time of the transaction close.
- The supplement also describes the board's approval of a proposed reorganization of the fund of the TCM Fund, subject to shareholder approval - into Voya Small Cap Growth, a new mutual fund, expected in Q2 2022, the company says.
- Shares of VOYA rise 0.7% out of the gate.
