PMI Composite flash signals slower expansion in November
Nov. 23, 2021 9:46 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- November U.S. PMI Composite Flash: 56.5 vs. 57.8 consensus and 57.6 prior (revised from 57.3).
- Manufacturing PMI: 59.1 vs. 58.6 consensus and 58.4 prior (revised from 59.2).
- Service PMI: 57.0 vs. 59.0 consensus and 58.7 prior (revised from 58.2).
- The U.S. private sector's business activity turned up in November, but the rate of expansion slowed from October.
- "Although stronger than the lows seen in August and September, rising prices, poor input availability and challenges finding suitable candidates for vacancies reportedly held back the overall expansion," IHS Markit said.
