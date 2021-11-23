Sellas Life announces final court approval of settlement of derivative litigation
Nov. 23, 2021 10:00 AM ETSELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- SELLAS Life Sciences (SLS +0.3%) announces that on November 19, 2021 the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey issued the final approval of the settlement of the claims relating to the Company’s predecessor, Galena Biopharma, and asserted derivatively on behalf of the Company against the individual defendants named in the previously disclosed stockholder derivative actions:
- (i) Keller v. Ashton, et al, Civil Action No. 2:17-cv-1777 (D.N.J.); and
- (ii) Johnson v. Schwartz, et al, Civil Action No. 2:18-cv-00903 (D.N.J.) pending before the Court in accordance with the Stipulation of Settlement, dated June 15, 2021, which also resolves all claims asserted in a third derivative action arising from the same facts, Jacobs v. Schwartz, et al, Case No. CIVMSC17-01222.
- The Stipulation calls for the Company to adopt certain policies relating to the potential future commercialization of the Company’s clinical candidates and for the Company's insurer to pay plaintiff's counsel up to $270K in attorney's fees and reimbursement of expenses.
- The Company previously announced in September 2021 the preliminary approval of this settlement.