DXP Enterprises receives Nasdaq letter of non-compliance

Nov. 23, 2021 10:04 AM ETDXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) has received a notice from the Nasdaq regarding the late filing of its Q3 earnings report.
  • The Notice advised the company that it was in non-compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements under the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) due to its failure to timely file the Form 10-Q with the SEC.
  • DXP has until January 15, 2022, to submit a plan to regain compliance. If the plan gets accepted, then Nasdaq may grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Form 10-Q to regain compliance.
  • The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the company’s securities.
