TC Energy to seek $15B in damages from Keystone XL cancellation
Nov. 23, 2021
- TC Energy (TRP +0.6%) formally opens one of the largest trade appeals ever against the U.S., seeking to recoup more than $15B in damages connected to President Biden's decision to revoke a permit for the Keystone XL pipeline.
- The legal claim is being mounted under provisions of the North American Free Trade Agreement that allow foreign companies to challenge U.S. policy decisions.
- TC Energy has no intention of reviving Keystone XL regardless of the outcome of the trade case, but it will seek to recover the investment it lost pursuing the project under three U.S. presidents, senior VP for liquids pipelines Richard Prior tells Bloomberg.
- Biden's move to rescind a presidential permit his first day in office, without another round of government analysis on the project, gives TC Energy an "extremely strong case" under NAFTA language barring arbitrary discrimination, says Gary Hufbauer at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.
