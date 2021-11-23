Movado gains on strong Q3 results, raises guidance and dividend
Nov. 23, 2021 11:24 AM ETMovado Group, Inc. (MOV)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Movado (MOV +9.5%) shares gain after Q3 beat and increase in quarterly dividend by 25%.
- The company saw double digit growth in revenue and profit.
- Sales grew 28%, gross margin expanded 330 bps to 57.7% and a nearly 80% growth in operating income.
- The company reported 41.7% Y/Y increase in U.S. net sales and a 19.7% Y/Y increase in International net sales.
- The company approved a new $50M share buyback program, which will expire on November 23, 2024.
- FY2022 Guidance: Net sales: approximately $715M to $720M vs. consensus of $716M; Gross profit: approximately 56.5% to 57.0%; Operating profit: 15.0% to 15.5%; Diluted EPS: approximately $3.35 to $3.45 vs. consensus of $2.95; Tax rate: approximately 25%.
- CEO comment: "Our strong balance sheet, including net cash of nearly $202 million, affords us the opportunity to invest in the support of our future growth, while also returning value to shareholders through an increased dividend and new share repurchase program announced today, as we focus on delivering sustainable, long-term profitable growth.”