Jacobs Engineering slides on Q4 earnings miss; expects double-digit Adj. EBITDA and EPS growth in FY 2022 and beyond
Nov. 23, 2021 11:36 AM ETJacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Jacobs Engineering (J -2.5%) reports FQ4 revenue of $3.6B grew 2.3% Y/Y; misses consensus by $200M and pro forma net revenue up 6.0% Y/Y.
- Strong cash flow from operations and free cash flow of $203M and $176M, respectively.
- EPS from continuing operations of $0.34; mainly impacted by discrete tax items and portion from sale of Worley shares; misses consensus by $0.96.
- Adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $1.58, down 3% Y/Y, driven by a lower year ago tax rate impact; beats consensus by $0.01
- Adjusted EBITDA was $310M, up 12% Y/Y.
- Backlog increased to $26.6B, up 12% Y/Y.
- Company closed its strategic investment in PA Consulting on March 2, 2021.
- Jacobs <<J>> expects fiscal 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $1,370 million to $1,450 million and adjusted EPS of $6.85 to $7.45 vs. consensus of $7.05.
The company expects adjusted EPS of ~$10.00 in fiscal 2025 vs. consensus of $10.93 and assumes a 23.5% effective adjusted tax rate, modest capital deployment and net leverage of <0.5x adjusted EBITDA.
Jacobs' President and CFO Kevin Berryman commented, "Our Focus 2023 initiative is executing well and unlocking further capacity to invest in our growth accelerators. Looking into fiscal 2022 and beyond we expect double-digit adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS growth with continued strong cash flow conversion and value-creating capital deployment."
