Nov. 23, 2021 11:47 AM ETDeere & Company (DE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

  • Deere (NYSE:DE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.87 (+61.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.57B (+22.1% Y/Y).
  • Deere hiked its full-year guidance after posting a better-than-expected Q3, driven by big gains in all segments. It expects full-year earnings of $5.7B-$5.9B, after guiding in May for earnings of $5.3B-$5.7B, with demand for farm and construction equipment to continue benefiting from favorable fundamentals.

