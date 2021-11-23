What to expect from Deere's Q4 2021 results?
Nov. 23, 2021 11:47 AM ETDeere & Company (DE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Deere (NYSE:DE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.87 (+61.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.57B (+22.1% Y/Y).
- Deere hiked its full-year guidance after posting a better-than-expected Q3, driven by big gains in all segments. It expects full-year earnings of $5.7B-$5.9B, after guiding in May for earnings of $5.3B-$5.7B, with demand for farm and construction equipment to continue benefiting from favorable fundamentals.
- The firm was most recently hit by a strike by thousands of unionized workers that lasted more than a month, ending with the union approval of a new contract agreement after a series of back-and-forth negotiations.
- The company's price/cost insulation and sustainable top-line strength were highlighted by Morgan Stanley as reasons for being a top pick for machinery's Q3 season, despite supply-chain issues weighing on macroeconomic recovery.
- Deere was also a recommended Buy in August for Goldman Sachs, with expectations of a multiyear recovery in long-cycle ag equipment demand. In the long-term, Deere stands to benefit from the recent $1T infrastructure bill.
- An SA contributor analysis in October noted that Deere has recently benefited from momentum trade, and shares will likely experience downside pressure. Another contributor noted that higher labor costs from the strike, along with skyrocketing steel, fuel, and freight costs, will lead to profit margin weakness.
- Over the last 2 years, DE has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.