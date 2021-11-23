LNG capacity online ahead of schedule likely to support US natural gas prices
Nov. 23, 2021 12:11 PM ETCheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG), CQPXOM, AR, RRCBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor23 Comments
- Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) announced today that liquefied natural gas ("LNG") was produced for the first time at Train 6 of the company’s Sabine Pass Liquefaction facility, 1 year ahead of the guaranteed completion
- Even as US consumers are paying ~$5 per mmbtu for natural gas, up over 80% from the same period last year, international markets are paying upwards of $29 per mmbtu.
- With US natural gas exports more than doubling in the past 5 years, and LNG capacity expansion ongoing, US natural gas producers - e.g., Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Antero Resources (NYSE:AR), Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) - are likely to benefit from continued growth in demand and higher international pricing.