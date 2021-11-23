Nuvei shares erase some losses after approval for event wagering license in Arizona

  • Shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) retrace some losses after the Arizona Department of Gaming approves the company for an event wagering and fantasy sports supplier license in the state.
  • This allows the company to further expand its U.S. online sports betting footprint into another state.
  • Note that online sports betting became legal in Arizona in April 2021.
  • Regulated sportsbooks and sportsbook apps will begin operating in Arizona on Sept. 9 of this year, just prior to the kickoff of the 2021 NFL season.
  • NVEI stock is still lower by 3.4% intra-day.
  • Previously, (Sept. 7) Nuvei buys Paymentez to expand Latin American footprint.
