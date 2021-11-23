Nintendo exec weighs in on Activision Blizzard controversy
Nov. 23, 2021 12:03 PM ETActivision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI), NTDOYNTDOFBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor13 Comments
- Nintendo (NTDOY -0.8%) has joined its fellow console rivals in expressing concerns over the leadership controversy at Activision Blizzard (ATVI -0.1%).
- Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser has sent a mail to staff calling reports about sexual harassment at Activision Blizzard "distressing and disturbing."
- The accounts of behavior "run counter to my value's as well as Nintendo's beliefs, values and policies," Bowser writes.
- He also says Nintendo representatives have been “in contact with Activision, have taken action and are assessing others.”
- Activision stock is fractionally lower today, meaning it could be headed for a sixth straight lower close. The stock last rose for the day on Nov. 15, to $70.43; it's down 12% since.
- Bowser's and Nintendo's actions are unclear but criticism from all three console makes - critical partners in Activision's games - is adding pressure on CEO Bobby Kotick, who has faced calls for resignation from internal and external sources alike. Sony PlayStation chief Jim Ryan criticized Activision for not doing enough to address its culture, and Microsoft's Xbox chief Phil Spencer says he's "evaluating all aspects of our relationship."