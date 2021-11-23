Griffon gains after investor calls for breakup, pushes for board seats (1)
Nov. 23, 2021
- Update 1:35pm: Adds Griffon response.
- Griffon Corp. (NYSE:GFF) rose 4.3% after an investor called on the company to explore its options, including a breakup.
- Investor Voss Capital, which has a 2.1% stake in Griffin, said in a letter to the company's board that it has nominated three candidates for Griffin's board.
- Voss is calling on the company to start a strategic review and Voss sees the potential for the shares to hit "well over" $50 in a breakup, a 90% increase from its current share price.
- "We believe that Griffon has a collection of attractive businesses that is significantly undervalued in the public markets due to poor corporate governance, egregious management compensation and an outdated conglomerate structure," Voss Capital Chief Investment Officer Travis Cocke wrote in the letter.
- Griffon said it has received the directors nominations from Voss and also said Voss's assessments are "inaccurate" and statements are "misleading."
- “We have engaged in good faith with Voss to date," Griffon said in a statement. "Independent members of the board have met with them and are currently assessing their nominees in accordance with our thorough process. While we are disappointed by Voss’ decision to create public disruption, and despite their misleading statements, we remain open to engaging with them."
- Late September, Griffon to explore strategic alternatives for Telephonics.