Kraken Robotics nabs $7.1M in offshore subsea inspections contracts

Nov. 23, 2021 12:10 PM ETKraken Robotics Inc. (KRKNF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Kraken Robotics (OTCQB:KRKNF) wholly owned subsidiaries Kraken Robotic Systems and PanGeo Subsea received $7.1M for two contracts from the Newfoundland Offshore Oil and Gas Industry Recovery Assistance Fund.
  • The combined projects valued at $9.2M will be executed from 4Q21 through 4Q22.
  • Kraken and PanGeo’s inspection and survey platforms will assist the offshore energy sector to acquire better, faster, and more valuable data.
  • The company nabbed $2.3M in funding as part of a $4M Fast Remote 3D Digital Inspection Technology Demonstration Project; it will receive ~$1M in funding for equipment and salaries and will also contribute ~$0.4M in equipment and salaries; remaining $2.6M of project funding is comprised of operational expenses, materials and consumables.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.