Kraken Robotics nabs $7.1M in offshore subsea inspections contracts
Nov. 23, 2021 Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCQB:KRKNF)
- Kraken Robotics (OTCQB:KRKNF) wholly owned subsidiaries Kraken Robotic Systems and PanGeo Subsea received $7.1M for two contracts from the Newfoundland Offshore Oil and Gas Industry Recovery Assistance Fund.
- The combined projects valued at $9.2M will be executed from 4Q21 through 4Q22.
- Kraken and PanGeo’s inspection and survey platforms will assist the offshore energy sector to acquire better, faster, and more valuable data.
- The company nabbed $2.3M in funding as part of a $4M Fast Remote 3D Digital Inspection Technology Demonstration Project; it will receive ~$1M in funding for equipment and salaries and will also contribute ~$0.4M in equipment and salaries; remaining $2.6M of project funding is comprised of operational expenses, materials and consumables.