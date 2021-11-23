EMA begins review of Merck's COVID pill molnupiravir; opinion possible within weeks
Nov. 23, 2021 12:16 PM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- The European Medicines Agency ("EMA") has begun its review of a marketing authorization for Merck's (MRK +1.5%) COVID-19 antiviral pill molnupiravir and says an opinion could come within weeks.
- Last week, an EMA advisory panel recommended that the drug, which will be marketed in Europe under the name Lagevrio, be given to adults with symptoms at high risk of severe disease.
- In the U.S., the FDA has scheduled an FDA advisory committee meeting to review the drug on Nov. 30.