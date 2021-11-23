Aura Biosciences slips despite bullish views from analysts on expiry of quiet period
Nov. 23, 2021 12:23 PM ETAura Biosciences, Inc. (AURA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Aura Biosciences (AURA -7.9%) is trading lower despite buy-equivalent ratings issued by several Wall Street analysts as the company faces the expiry of its post-IPO quiet period.
- BTIG analyst Bert Hazlett has initiated the coverage on Aura (NASDAQ:AURA) with a Buy recommendation, highlighting the virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform used by the development-stage biotech.
- In addition to the lead program for AU-011 in choroidal melanoma, Hazlett expects the company to advance more VDC candidates “with additional warheads” in the future. The price target of $38 per share implies a premium of ~92% to the last close.
- Meanwhile, Cowen and Evercore ISI have also issued Outperform ratings on the stock; the price target of $35 per share of the latter indicates a premium of ~77% to the last close.
- Aura (AURA) sought nearly $76 in gross pross proceeds with its IPO in October.