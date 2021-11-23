European gas gains as U.S. issues new Nord Stream 2 sanctions

  • Natural gas futures soared in Europe after the Biden administration imposed sanctions on a ship involved in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a move Russia says is "illegal."
  • Benchmark European gas futures surged as much as 8.7% to €91.34/MWhr, and the U.K. equivalent jumped as much as 7% to 226 pence per therm, according to Bloomberg.
  • Prices rose even as the sanctions likely come too late to stop the project - though they could slow things down a bit - as construction of the Gazprom-led (OTCPK:OGZPY) pipeline was finished in September and the first of two lines already is filled with gas, and German leaders have been determined to see the project through.
  • The U.S. designated Transadria Ltd., a Cyprus-based entity believed to be a Russian shell company, over pipeline work done by one of its ships but did not penalize another vessel which is affiliated with the German government.
  • Gas prices surged last week after the German energy regulator suspended the certification process for Nord Stream 2's Swiss-based operator.
