Cracker Barrel slides 7% despite FQ1 revenue estimates beat
Nov. 23, 2021 12:49 PM ETCracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL -7.4%) shares are down despite the company reported revenue estimates beat for FQ1, by $16.3M.
- Compared to Q1 2019, comparable store restaurant sales increased 1.4% and comparable store retail sales increased 17.6%.
- Comparable store off-premise restaurant sales grew 168% compared to Q1 2019 and represented ~20% of restaurant sales.
- GAAP operating income in Q1 was $42.9M, or 5.5% of total revenue, and adj. operating income was $46.1M, or 5.9% of total revenue.
- Adj. EBITDA was $71.9M, or 9.2% of total revenue, a 32.9% increase Y/Y.
- The Co.'s Board declared a quarterly dividend of $1.30/share payable on February 1, 2022.
- Q2 Outlook: Comparable store restaurant sales growth vs. FY 2019 to be higher than it was in the Q1 and adjusted operating margin in the Q2 of between 5.5% and 6.0% of revenue.
- 2022 Outlook: The Co. expects commodity and constant mix wage inflation in the high single digits; Capex of ~$120M; an effective tax rate of ~17%; and the opening of three new Cracker Barrel locations and 15 new Maple Street Biscuit Company locations.
- "The progress we made on staffing and the incredible efforts of our operating teams contributed significantly to our sales results in the first quarter and positioned us well for the important holiday season and our second quarter generally." said Sandra B. Cochran, President and CEO.
- Previously: Cracker Barrel EPS in-line, beats on revenue (Nov. 23)
- Previously: Cracker Barrel declares $1.30 dividend (Nov. 23)