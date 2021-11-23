Pembina Pipeline extends losses after unexpected change at the top
Nov. 23, 2021 12:25 PM ETPembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Pembina Pipeline (PBA -1.4%) drops as much as 5.5% since yesterday's surprise announcement that President and CEO Mick Dilger has stepped down "to pursue other opportunities."
- In reaction, analysts at J.P. Morgan and CIBC downgrade shares to Neutral with respective C$45 and C$44 price targets.
- CIBC's Robert Catellier is one of several analysts expressing surprise, saying he did not expect Dilger to step down "for a few years, and even then with the view of retiring as opposed to pursuing other opportunities."
- "We do not see this development as a result of any specific event, but it is possible there was a difference of opinion with the board with respect to strategy," CIBC says, according to the Wall Street Journal.
- Dilger led the company through an "unprecedented period of growth" and his departure is "a big loss," National Bank's Patrick Kenny says, but Pembina has a "deep bench capable of stepping up."
- Scotiabank's Robert Hope is "quite surprised" by the move, but he does not see the change as caused by problems with financial results or reporting; he maintains his Sector Perform rating with a C$43 target.
- Pembina pays a "strong, safe dividend" yielding more than 6%, is "very well diversified and set to be a leader in the new energy world," Graham Grieder writes in a bullish analysis posted earlier on Seeking Alpha.