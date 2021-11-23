McDermott wins contract to build big British Columbia LNG plant
Nov. 23, 2021 12:56 PM ETMcdermott International Ltd. (MCDIF)BP, MDRIQBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor13 Comments
- Woodfibre LNG says it signed an engineering, procurement, fabrication and construction contract with McDermott International (OTCPK:MCDIF +22.2%) to build its proposed liquefied natural gas export plant in British Columbia.
- "Woodfibre LNG will be the cleanest liquefied natural gas export facility on earth, achieved through the adoption of a low-emission philosophy across every element of engineering and design," the company says.
- The plant could enter service in Q3 2027 if construction begins early next year, as planned.
- Woodfibre, a unit of Pacific Energy Corp., says it already has two offtake agreements with BP, representing ~1.5M metric tons/year of LNG from the proposed 2.1M mt/year facility.
- Woodfibre has said the project would cost an estimated C$1.6B-C$1.8B.
- Six months ago, McDermott and Sinopec said they won a conditional ward to build the upstream facilities for TotalEnergies' huge Tilenga project in Uganda.